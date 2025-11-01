No Birth or Death Allowed: Inside Norway’s Unusual Arctic Island of Svalbard

In the Barents Sea, 1,000 kilometres from the northern edge of Europe, lies the peculiar island of Svalbard. Owing to its dark winters, the Norwegian island has been termed "Depression Island". It is governed by the 1920 Svalbard Treaty, which gives Norway full sovereignty over the archipelago, along with other provisions and limitations.

Svalbard is also known for its strict prohibition on birth or death within the island. Its main city, Longyearbyen, has a population of about 2,500, mainly consisting of scientists, miners, and tourists. However, the island lacks the facilities to assist people during childbirth or in old age.

"We have a basic clinic but lack resources for complex deliveries or end-of-life care," a local doctor explained. "Patients are immediately sent out by air." Svalbard has no permanent hospital or cemetery. Once a woman is 36 weeks pregnant or when an elder passes, they are transferred to mainland Norway's Trosmø.

No exceptions have ever been made. Even when a woman tried to give birth in Svalbard in 2017, she was sent to the mainland. A similar incident occurred in 2023 when an elderly person was airlifted from the island while on their deathbed.

These measures ensure health safety - especially since flights shut down in the winter - and protect the island's fragile ecosystem.

Due to Svalbard's remote location, human activity (such as owning pets or using plastic bags) is generally restricted. Apart from being a mining hub, the Norwegian island is home to the Global Seed Vault, a storage facility built to safeguard the world's crop diversity. The "Doomsday Ark" serves as a backup for gene banks in the event of natural disasters and climate change.

While the archipelago has 1,000 graves, no new cemeteries are constructed, thus curbing soil pollution. From environmental concerns to inadequate medical facilities, Svalbard has its reasons for the stringent birth and death regulations.

This article is authored by Tejasree K, an intern at Deccan Chronicle