Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Lone Hindu Minister in Bangladesh Government

Tarique Rehman was sworn as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on February 17, marking the return of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Among the BNP lawmakers who took oath, Nitai Roy Chowdhury stood out as the only Hindu minister in the cabinet. He was sworn in as the Minister of Cultural Affairs. Currently serving as a vice-president of the BNP, Chowdhury won from the Magura-2 constituency in the elections held on February 12.

Nitai Roy Chowdhury was born in Hatbaria village in Mohammadpur, Magura district on January 7, 1949. He completed his schooling in Alokdia Pukhuria High School, and graduated from Magura Government College. Later, Chowdhury pursued his higher studies in law , completing his masters degree from Dhaka university.

His daughter, Nipun Roy Chowdhury, is also a senior member of the BNP. His son, Debashish Roy Chowdhury, serves as judge of the High Court Division of the Bangladesh Supreme Court.

Chowdhury has long been associated with the BNP and has been a critic of the Awami League and Sheikh Hasina.

During the Hussain Muhammad Ershad government, he briefly served as Minister of Youth and Sports in September 1990. Following the Ershad regime, he joined the BNP and soon became the party's vice-president.

After Sheikh Hasina’s debacle, the country witnessed widespread unrest. The recent elections and the victory of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party are being viewed by many as a sign of normalcy returning to Bangladesh.

In his speech upon returning to the country, Prime Minister Tarique Rehman stated that Bangladesh belongs to all communities — Muslims, Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists alike. This showed party’s secular approach amidst news of violence against minorities.