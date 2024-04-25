Nigerian YouTuber sets new world record for longest interview marathon

Hyderabad: A Nigerian Woman, Clara Chizoba Kronborg has set a new world record for the longest interview marathon.



Though I felt sleepy during the course, I had a battery recharge each time I interviewed a new guest as I was eager to know their success story, said Clara Chizoba.

Clara Chizoba interviews various people in her YouTube channel named, 'Women's World Show TV' and she describes her channel as a representative and mirror to women.

The record was previously held by Rob Oliver of the USA and his interview marathon was for 37 hour, 44 minutes, the Guinness world records informed.

Clara Chizoba, who is Youtuber has interviewed various personalities during her attempt, including politicians, business owners, content creators among others as she went on with her marathon for 55 hours 24 seconds, making it the longest interview marathon and earning her a place in the Guinness world records (GWR).The woman was allowed a break of 5 minutes after each hour of interview and it was only at that time she was allowed to use the toilet, change her clothes and take a nap, the GWR said.