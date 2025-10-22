New York City Street Named After Guru Tegh Bahadur to Honour His Legacy

New York: A stretch of a street in New York City has been named after Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, honouring the ninth Sikh Guru’s "legacy for sacrifice, compassion, and unwavering stand for justice".

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri in a social media post on Tuesday called it a “proud moment” for the Sikh community.



“This befitting honour highlights the significance of the Sikh community in Richmond Hill and recognises the contribution of Sikh heritage to the cultural fabric of New York City where I have lived during my posting as the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013,” the former diplomat wrote on X.

