Netanyahu to Skip Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday stated that he wouldn't be travelling to Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh to attend the Gaza Peace Summit with global leaders, citing "time constraints" ahead of the start of the Shemini Atzeret-Simchat Torah holiday, which begins tonight. According to The Times of Israel, following reports that Netanyahu had accepted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's invitation to join the summit, his office announced that he would not be making the trip. Netanyahu was with US President Donald Trump in the Knesset Chamber when he spoke to the Egyptian President.

In a post on X, the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel stated that Trump also invited Netanyahu for the summit, but he stated that he "will be unable to attend due to time constraints ahead of the start of the holiday. "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been invited by US President Donald Trump to attend today's conference in Egypt. The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for the invitation but said he will be unable to attend due to time constraints ahead of the start of the holiday," the post read. As per the Times of Israel, Israeli leaders traditionally refrain from travelling on Jewish holidays and the Sabbath, unless there are exceptional circumstances. Notably, Netanyahu made no mention of Sisi, who personally extended an invitation by phone earlier today.Netanyahu also thanked the US President for "his efforts to expand the circle of peace - peace through strength."Israel also endorsed the US President for the Nobel Peace Prize next year, saying, "There is no one more deserving than you, Mr President."

The announcement was made ahead of Trump's address at the Knesset after all 20 living hostages were released by Hamas earlier today. Trump arrived in Israel on Monday as the exchange of hostages continued. He was welcomed by the top brass of Israel, and upon entering Israeli airspace, the Air Control thanked Trump, saying that his visit carries deep meaning for the people.The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that the remaining 13 hostages freed by Hamas are on their way back to Israel after being handed over to the Red Cross in southern Gaza's Khan Younis. According to the IDF, the hostages are being accompanied by personnel from the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) as they make their way to Israel for an initial medical assessment. The freed hostages have been identified as Elkana Bohbot, Avinatan Or, Yosef-Haim Ohana, Evyatar David, Rom Braslavski, Segev Kalfon, Nimrod Cohen, Maxim Herkin, Eitan Horn, Matan Zangauker, Bar Kupershtein, David Cunio, and Ariel Cunio."The commanders and soldiers of the IDF salute and embrace the returning hostages as they make their way home to the State of Israel," the IDF said in a statement.

Earlier, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that seven hostages had already been transferred to the Red Cross and were on their way to Israeli forces waiting inside Gaza. The IDF said the first group of seven, identified as Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, and Guy Gilboa-Dallal, was safely escorted out of the Gaza Strip by special Israeli forces. All seven hostages released in the first batch had arrived at an IDF facility near the border community of Re'im for a physical and mental checkup.