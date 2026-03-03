Netanyahu: Tehran Targets Civilians, We Strike to Protect Ours

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned Iran as a “terrorist regime,” accusing Tehran of deliberately targeting civilians while asserting that Israel’s military campaign is aimed at protecting its own population.

“The terrorist regime in Tehran is shooting at civilians, and we are shooting at the terrorist regime to protect civilians,” Netanyahu wrote in a post on X on Monday (local time).

He said Israel’s ongoing military operation, Operation Roaring Lion, is designed to counter what he described as “existential threats” posed by Iran. Netanyahu added that the campaign is intended not only to ensure Israel’s security but also to create conditions for the Iranian people to overthrow what he called an oppressive regime.

“This day is coming, and when it comes, Israel and the US will be there,” he said, expressing support for the Iranian public.

Netanyahu also urged Israeli citizens to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command, noting that its guidance has saved many lives. He extended condolences to families who lost loved ones in the conflict, wished a speedy recovery to the injured, and praised rescue and reconstruction teams.

“We will rebuild — and build even more,” he said.

Describing the operation as Israel’s mission to dismantle Iran’s threats, Netanyahu reiterated that the military action is meant to protect Israel while aiding the Iranian people in their struggle for freedom.

“We are working together with the United States in the name and for the sake of all humanity,” he added.

The Prime Minister further warned that Iran’s actions pose a direct threat to regional stability.

“They fired at a large part of the countries in the region, and I also said: ‘They also fired at Europe.’ Well, they fired at Europe,” he said.

He emphasised that Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons presents a global danger.

“If this regime of terror has nuclear weapons, they will threaten all of humanity,” Netanyahu stated.

Earlier, Netanyahu visited the site of an Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh, west of Jerusalem, on the third day of a joint military offensive against Iran. Standing amid the wreckage of a civilian area, the 76-year-old leader framed the conflict as a global mission alongside the United States to neutralise a nuclear-capable Tehran.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) said it completed three waves of strikes over western Iran, targeting missile launchers, defence systems and other military infrastructure.

In a post on X, the IAF stated that hundreds of munitions were dropped on multiple missile launchers and defence arrays, significantly damaging Iran’s missile capabilities. The strikes, it said, were aimed at reducing the threat posed by Iranian missile fire toward Israel.

“As part of the strike waves, the Air Force dropped hundreds of munitions on dozens of missile launchers, defence systems, and additional fire arrays that were in use by the Iranian terror regime. To date, in Operation ‘Roaring Lion,’ the Air Force has carried out dozens of strikes against the Iranian regime’s ballistic missile array and defence systems, in order to damage the regime’s missile arrays and reduce as much as possible the firing toward the State of Israel,” the statement read.

The developments come amid escalating tensions in West Asia following joint US-Israel military strikes on Iran that reportedly resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and members of his family on Sunday.

In retaliation, Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allied nations across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, widening the conflict and increasing risks for civilians and expatriates.

Earlier, The Times of Israel, citing Lebanon’s Health Ministry, reported that at least 31 people were killed and 149 others injured in overnight strikes carried out by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) across southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern Dahiyeh district.

According to the report, the areas are considered strongholds of Hezbollah. However, the health ministry’s figures do not distinguish between civilian casualties and members of Hezbollah among the dead and injured.