Netanyahu Submits Request for Pardon Amid His Ongoing Corruption Trial

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked the president to grant him a pardon during his long-running corruption trial that's bitterly divided the country.

In a statement on Sunday, the prime minister's office said that Netanyahu had submitted a request for a pardon to the legal department of the Office of the President. The Office of the President called it an "extraordinary request," carrying with it "significant implications."

Netanyahu is the only sitting prime minister in Israeli history to stand trial, after being charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases, accusing him of exchanging favours with wealthy political supporters. He has not yet been convicted of anything.

The request comes weeks after US President Donald Trump urged Israel to pardon Netanyahu.