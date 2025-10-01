 Top
Netanyahu: Israeli Military to Remain in Most of Gaza

1 Oct 2025 3:26 PM IST

Prime Minister backs Trump’s Palestinian peace plan, vows to recover all hostages safely

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the Israeli military would stay in most of Gaza while pledging to recover all hostages, after supporting US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

"We will recover all our hostages, alive and well, while the (Israeli military) will remain in most of the Gaza Strip," he said in a video statement published on his Telegram channel early Tuesday.


