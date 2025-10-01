Netanyahu: Israeli Military to Remain in Most of Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli military would stay in most of Gaza, after he gave his backing to a peace plan for the Palestinian territory unveiled by US President Donald Trump.

"We will recover all our hostages, alive and well, while the (Israeli military) will remain in most of the Gaza Strip," he said in a video statement published on his Telegram channel early Tuesday.



