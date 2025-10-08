Netanyahu, in Oct 7 Anniversary Message, Vows to Return All Gaza Hostages

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, marking the second anniversary of Hamas's October 7 attack, vowed Tuesday to achieve all of the war's objectives in Gaza, beginning with securing the release of hostages.

"We are in fateful, decisive days. We will continue to act to achieve all the war's objectives: the return of all abductees, the elimination of Hamas's rule, and ensuring that Gaza will never again pose a threat to Israel," he said in a statement issued by his office.

As indirect negotiations between the Israeli government and Hamas began in Egypt since Monday in an effort to end the Gaza war, Netanyahu's reference to "the elimination of Hamas's rule" appears to mark a shift from his recent statements, in which he spoke of destroying the Palestinian Islamist movement as a goal.