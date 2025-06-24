Netanyahu Confirms Ceasefire with Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday confirmed that Israel has agreed to a bilateral ceasefire with Iran, reached in coordination with U.S. President Donald Trump. The announcement follows 12 days of intense hostilities between the two regional rivals.

Speaking after a late-night security cabinet meeting, Netanyahu declared that Israel had achieved all of its military objectives in the operation against Iran. He claimed that the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs had been effectively removed.

Netanyahu also stated that Israel had inflicted heavy damage on Iran’s military leadership and strategic infrastructure, and asserted that Israeli forces had established “control over Tehran’s skies” during the campaign. “Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire,” he warned, signalling a firm stance on maintaining the truce.

The ceasefire comes amid growing international pressure to de-escalate tensions and prevent a broader regional conflict. Both Iran and Israel have now signalled their willingness to observe the truce, though analysts caution that the situation remains volatile.