Nestle adds sugar to infant milk sold in poorer countries

18 April 2024 8:07 AM GMT
Nestle adds sugar to infant milk sold in poorer countries
Hyderabad: The Swiss investigative organisation, Public Eye has revealed that the multinational food and drink processing conglomerate Nestle adds sugar to infant milk sold in poorer countries and not in its Europe market.

Public Eye and International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN) have sent the samples of Nestle's products sold in the poorer countries including in India to a laboratory in Belgium for testing and found out the shocking results.

The samples from India, including the popular cerlac have found to have 3 grams of sugar per serving.

The World Health Organisation has warned that early exposure to sugar is risky as it creates life long preference for sugary products.

