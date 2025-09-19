Nepal Observes 10th Constitution Day, PM Karki Calls For Dialogue For Finding Solutions

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Friday said the protection and successful implementation of the Constitution adopted 10 years ago is the responsibility of all Nepalis, asserting that democracy is a system of dialogue and finding solutions.

Karki was speaking at the main event organised here in view of the Constitution Day, also celebrated as the National Day across Nepal. However, unlike in the past, the celebrations this year are scaled down as the country mourns the death of 72 people in the violent protests by Gen Z that led to regime change last week.

Nepal's Constituent Assembly delivered the Constitution on Asoj 3, 2072 Bikram Samvat, as per the country's national calendar, or September 20, 2015, years after the erstwhile monarchy was abolished.

"Listening to the voice of the people is the soul of democracy," Karki, Nepal's first woman prime minister, said.

Recalling that the Constitution of Nepal is the result of "the sacrifice, struggle, and movement" of the Nepali people, Karki said "its protection and successful implementation is the common responsibility of all Nepalis."

The recent Gen Z movement was a result of the dissatisfaction and expectations of the younger generation, Karki explained and made it clear that her government is committed "to listening to and addressing the voices of the people, as democracy is a system of dialogue and finding solutions."

Karki, 73, became prime minister on September 12, ending days of political uncertainty after the ouster of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following youth-led Gen Z protests against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

The main celebrations were held at Tundikhel Open Ground here. Besides President Ramchandra Paudel, who was the chief guest, and Prime Minister Sushila Karki, the function was attended by Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, National Assembly Chairman Narayan Prasad Dahal and other dignitaries.

President Paudel said the present Constitution has integrated Nepali society having ethnic, lingual, religious, cultural and geographical diversities into the broader national unity by ending all forms of discrimination and oppression resulting from centralised state systems.

He also called on all Nepalis to stay united to realise the aspirations of sustainable peace, good governance, development and prosperity through the federal democratic republic systems.

"The Constitution has set a broader goal to create an egalitarian society based on social justice and socialism-oriented economy," he pointed out.

Separately, a group of Gen Z members too organised a rally at Maitighar Mandala, the same place where the protests had gathered on September 8 and 9, and vowed to safeguard the achievements made by the Gen Z movement.

The two main political parties, the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) and the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre also organised separate programmes at their respective party head offices in Kathmandu.

While former Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' addressed the programme at the Maoist Centre party's central office, deposed Prime Minister Oli was absent during his party's programme.

Later in the afternoon, President Paudel hosted a special function at the President's Office, which was attended by Prime Minister Karki, ministers and other dignitaries.