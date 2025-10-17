 Top
Nepal Govt Approves Pact On Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty With India

17 Oct 2025 4:45 AM IST

Nepal's interim government on Thursday decided to approve the agreement on the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with India.

Nepal Government (Image: Social Media)

KATHMANDU: Nepal's interim government on Thursday decided to approve the agreement on the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with India.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sushila Karki decided to approve the agreement, Minister for Communication and I&B Jagadish Kharel, who is also the government's spokesperson, told reporters.

"The Cabinet decided to approve Nepal's proposal for negotiations to conclude a mutual legal assistance treaty on criminal matters with other countries as needed and to send proposals to various countries through diplomatic channels as needed,” Kharel said.



