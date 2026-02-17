Tarique Rahman to Be Sworn in as Bangladesh PM Today

Dhaka: Tarique Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, will take oath as the Prime Minister on Tuesday along with newly elected Members of Parliament, marking a new political phase in the capital following the 2024 ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

Rahman, son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, led the BNP to a landslide victory in the general elections after returning from a 17-year exile.

India will be represented at the ceremony by Om Birla, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of External Affairs India said. The ministry added that his participation highlights the enduring friendship between the people of both countries and reaffirms India’s commitment to democratic values.

Elected BNP MP Rashiduzzaman Millat told ANI that the oath-taking ceremony for parliament members will take place at 9:30 am at the parliament building, followed by the ministerial oath at 4:00 pm. He also confirmed that Narendra Modi and Pakistan’s Prime Minister will not attend.

However, uncertainty remains over whether MPs will also take a second oath as members of a proposed constitutional reform council, according to Prothom Alo. BNP leaders reportedly favor adhering to the existing constitution, which does not mention such a council, and questioned the legal basis of the July National Charter implementation order.

In the February 12 elections, BNP secured a majority in the 300-seat parliament, winning more than 151 seats and positioning Rahman as prime minister-designate.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh emerged as the second-largest party after contesting separately, while Bangladesh Election Commission data showed the BNP-led alliance winning 212 seats against 77 for the Jamaat-led bloc. The Bangladesh Awami League was barred from participating in the polls.