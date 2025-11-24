Suicide Attack on Peshawar Security HQ Kills 3 Officers

PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Two suicide bombers attacked the headquarters of a security force in northwestern Pakistan on Monday morning, killing at least three officers, police and rescue officials said.

The attack took place in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, said city Police Chief Saeed Ahmad.

He said one attacker detonated his explosives at the main gate of the provincial headquarters of the Federal Constabulary, while the second bomber was shot and killed by officers near the parking area.

He said a swift response by security forces prevented more casualties and the situation was quickly brought under control.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, have been blamed for similar previous assaults in the country, which has witnessed a surge in militant attacks.

The attacks have strained ties between Islamabad and Afghanistan’s Taliban government, with Pakistan accusing the Pakistani Taliban of operating freely inside Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in 2021.