Sri Lanka Urges India to Prevent Illegal Fishing in Its Waters

The Sri Lankan government has requested India to prevent its fishermen from illegally entering Sri Lankan waters for fishing. Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation, Bimal Rathnayaka, said such action by India would be deeply appreciated by the people of northern Sri Lanka, where fishing is their only livelihood.

His remarks come ahead of the likely visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sri Lanka next month. “We know that India has been helping Sri Lanka a lot. But this help towards the people of Jaffna would be the greatest,” Rathnayaka told Parliament on Wednesday.

“They have no other industry, and if you visit Mannar and Thalaimannar, you will see,” he added. Rathnayaka acknowledged India’s significant assistance to the people of northern Sri Lanka during the country's armed conflict with the LTTE.

“They gave them protection, and we are thankful to India for that,” Rathnayaka said. He stressed that the most meaningful support India, the Tamil Nadu government, and their MPs could provide now is to help northern Sri Lankans preserve their livelihoods.

“If they cannot extend this help, the question would arise whether all their other assistance was genuine,” he remarked. Opposition MP Mano Ganesan also urged the Sri Lankan government to include the issue of illegal fishing by Indian fishermen on the agenda during talks with the Indian Prime Minister.

According to the Sri Lanka Navy, over 550 Indian fishermen have been arrested in 2024 for poaching in Sri Lankan waters. So far this year, more than 130 Indian fishermen have been detained. Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit Sri Lanka in early April, marking his fourth trip to the country following previous visits in 2015, 2017, and 2019.