Sri Lanka Declares Wednesday Off To Conserve Fuel

With the US-Israel strikes on Iran leading to choking the Strait of Hormuz which is a major channel for transporting fuel, several countries are gearing up to face the energy crisis.

To conserve fuel, Sri Lanka has declared every Wednesday a holiday in addition to the two-day weekend for public institutions, as the island nation is likely to face shortage. Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said that they were preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.

The officials chose Wednesday, instead of Friday as the additional off day to avoid closure of offices for three days in a row.

The new four-day week will also apply to schools and universities. Over 90% of the oil and gas transported through the Strait of Hormuz goes to Asian countries, the world's largest oil-importing region.

Also, motorists in Sri Lanka were asked to register for a National Fuel Pass, to supply fuel on ration basis. Under the Pass, owners of cars would be supplied 15 litres of fuel and motorcycles will get 5 litres, which the motorists say is not sufficient.

The ration sale was implemented in 2022 when Sri Lanka faced economic crisis and could not import essentials and fuel.