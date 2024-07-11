Saudi aircraft makes emergency landing at Peshawar airport after catching fire

Hyderabad: A Saudi airline, carrying 297 passengers aboard, made an emergency landing at Peshawar International airport in Pakistan after catching fire this morning.

According to reports, the incident occurred due to some issue in the landing gear.

The aircraft, SV792 made the emergency landing following a fire. All the 297 passengers and crew were safely evacuated safely with the help of evacuation slide and the fire personnel took up measures to douse the fire.

No casualties were reported so far. The jet was en route from Riyadh to Peshawar.

Saudi Airlines issued a statement stating that the airline experience smoke emanating from one of the tires during landing at the Peshawar International airport. The aircraft was immediately stopped and relevant authorities were notified.

The aircraft is now undergoing technical evaluation by specialists.

In a post on X, Global Defense Insight uploaded pictures of parts of the plane that looked charred.