Rescuers recover the first body from two buses swept by a landslide and fell into a river in Nepal

Kathmandu: Nepali authorities say rescuers have recovered Saturday the first body from two buses, carrying more than 50 people, that were swept by a landslide and submerged into a raging river in the Trishuli river a day earlier.

Weather conditions improved Saturday allowing rescue teams to cover more grounds.

Heavy monsoon downpours in the past few days have swollen the waterways and turned their waters murky brown, making it even more difficult to see the wreckage.