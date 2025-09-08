Nepal: 8 Killed in Police Firing Outside Parliament

KATHMANDU, Nepal: Police in Kathmandu opened fire Monday on protesters demonstrating against a government ban on social media, killing at least eight and wounding dozens more.

Six people died at the Bir Hospital and two more at the Civil Hospital, the Kantipur newspaper said, quoting doctors at the hospitals in Kathmandu.

Dozens more were wounded as police shot at protesters trying to storm the parliament building. They were being treated at half dozen hospitals in Kathmandu.