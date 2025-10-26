Pak Warns of Open War With Afghan if Talks Fail

Istanbul: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned that Islamabad will enter into an “open war” with Kabul if the ongoing peace talks in Istanbul fail, TOLO News reported.

The meetings aim to resolve disputes and ease rising tensions along the Afghan-Pak border following weeks of deadly clashes and ceasefire violations.

“In a conversation with reporters, Khawaja Asif added that although no incidents or clashes have occurred in recent days, indicating that the Doha Agreement has been somewhat effective,” TOLO News said.

Officials from the Afghanistan government have not yet responded to Asif’s remarks. Delegations from both countries are in Turkey for the second round of discussions focusing on implementing the Doha Agreement, preventing cross-border attacks, and rebuilding trust.

According to TOLO News, the dialogue covers four main issues: establishing a joint monitoring system to prevent violence, respecting each other’s sovereignty, addressing Pakistan’s security concerns from the past two decades, and removing trade restrictions. The talks also include discussions on halting the forced deportation of Afghan refugees and keeping the refugee issue out of politics.

Asif, who led Pakistan’s earlier negotiations in Doha, said the border situation has remained calm but warned it could deteriorate quickly if diplomacy fails.

The Istanbul talks follow the first round of discussions held in Doha on October 18 and 19, mediated by Qatar and Turkiye. Both sides had agreed to an “immediate ceasefire” after days of intense border clashes.

In a statement, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the follow-up meetings in Turkiye aim to ensure the “sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner.”

Asif also reminded that Pakistan had supported Afghanistan for decades by hosting millions of refugees. However, earlier this week, Pakistani forces demolished several long-standing Afghan refugee camps in Balochistan, displacing thousands of residents from areas including Loralai, Gardi Jungle, Saranan, Zhob, Qala-e-Saifullah, Pishin, and Muslim Bagh.

The recent clashes began earlier this month after Islamabad demanded that the Taliban government curb militants allegedly attacking Pakistan from inside Afghanistan. Pakistan responded with airstrikes across the border, and both sides exchanged heavy fire, killing dozens.

Taliban officials denied the claims, stating that Afghan soil is not being used to attack Pakistan and reaffirming their commitment to regional peace.