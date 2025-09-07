Pakistan To Host First T20 Tri-series With Afghanistan and Sri Lanka In November

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host its first-ever T20 tri-series in November with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka participating in the 13-day event.

“We look forward to hosting Sri Lanka and Afghanistan for Pakistan’s maiden T20 tri-series,” PCB chief operating officer Sumair Ahmed Syed said in a statement on Sunday.

“This event will not only offer excellent preparation for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, but also present fans with exciting cricket across venues.”

All three teams will play each other twice before the top two will advance to the final at Lahore on Nov. 29.

The tri-series begins at Rawalpindi on Nov. 17 when Pakistan takes on Afghanistan. Rawalpindi will also host the second game between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka on Nov. 19 before Lahore takes over to host the remaining five games.

The tri-series will begin on Nov. 17 with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. This will be Afghanistan’s first-ever T20 in Pakistan, having earlier played five ODIs in the country, the last of which was against Australia during the ICC Champions Trophy in February.

___

Schedule:

Nov. 17: Pakistan vs Afghanistan at Rawalpindi

Nov. 18: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan at Rawalpindi

Nov. 22: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka at Lahore

Nov. 23: Pakistan vs Afghanistan at Lahore

Nov. 25: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan at Lahore

Nov. 27: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka at Lahore

Nov. 29: Final at Lahore