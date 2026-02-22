Pakistan Strikes Religious Seminary in Afghanistan's Paktika

Kabul: The Pakistani Air Force targeted a religious seminary in an attack on Bermal district in Afghanistan's Paktika province, Tolo News reported, citing sources.

The Pakistani jets also conducted multiple airstrikes in Khogyani district of Nangarhar province, according to Tolo News.

Pakistan has carried out multiple strikes in Bermal and Argun districts of Paktika, as well as in Khogyani, Bahsod, and Ghani Khel districts in Nangarhar since Saturday, the report added.

Pakistani media outlets also confirmed Islamabad's airstrikes, stating that the strikes focused on alleged terrorist camps along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Geo News, citing Pakistan's Ministry of Information, reported that the strikes targeted seven camps and hideouts of Fitna al Khwarij (FAK), its affiliates, and Daesh Khorasan Province (DKP). The ministry claimed the action was conducted "with precision and accuracy" in response to recent suicide attacks in Islamabad, Bajaur, and Bannu during Ramzan.

The ministry alleged that the suicide bombings were carried out at the direction of Afghanistan-based leadership and handlers, adding that responsibility was claimed by elements linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Daesh, Geo News reported.

Despite Islamabad's claims that it repeatedly urged the Afghan Taliban to prevent the use of Afghan territory by terrorist groups, Pakistan has long faced international scrutiny over allegations of providing safe havens and logistical support to various terror outfits operating across the region.

In its statement, Pakistan said it expects the interim Afghan government to fulfil its obligations and prevent the use of its soil against Pakistan. It also called on the international community to press Afghan authorities to honour commitments under the Doha Agreement.

Pakistan's Foreign Office on Thursday said it reserves the right to target Afghanistan to protect the lives of its citizens amid a spike in cross-border tensions following a deadly attack in Bajaur, as reported by Dawn.

"Pakistan very legitimately demands that Afghan territory should not be used for terrorism inside Pakistan. So, as long as this demand is not met, whilst exercising patience, all options would obviously remain on the table," Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said at the weekly media briefing, as quoted by Dawn.