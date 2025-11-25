Pakistan Strikes on Afghanistan Kill At Least 10: Taliban Govt

KABUL: Pakistani strikes on neighbouring Afghanistan overnight killed at least 10 people, the Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday.

"The Pakistani invading forces bombed the house of a local civilian resident... As a result, nine children (five boys and four girls) and one woman were martyred" in Khost province, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid posted on X.

Air strikes targeting the border regions of Kunar and Paktika wounded another four civilians, he added.