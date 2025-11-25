 Top
Home » World » Neighbours

Pakistan Strikes on Afghanistan Kill At Least 10: Taliban Govt

Neighbours
25 Nov 2025 8:32 AM IST

Air strikes targeting the border regions of Kunar and Paktika wounded another four civilians

Pakistan Strikes on Afghanistan Kill At Least 10: Taliban Govt
x
An Afghan man inspects a damaged house, following cross-border fire from Pakistan's artillery shelling, at a village in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar (Sanaullah SEIAM / AFP)

KABUL: Pakistani strikes on neighbouring Afghanistan overnight killed at least 10 people, the Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday.

"The Pakistani invading forces bombed the house of a local civilian resident... As a result, nine children (five boys and four girls) and one woman were martyred" in Khost province, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid posted on X.
Air strikes targeting the border regions of Kunar and Paktika wounded another four civilians, he added.
( Source : AFP )
Pakistan Afghan border Pakistan Afghanistan tensions airstrikes Taliban government 10 killed 
Afghanistan 
AFP
About the AuthorAFP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X