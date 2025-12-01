Pakistan Security Forces Kill 3 TTP Militants in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan]: At least three Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants were killed in retaliatory action by Pakistani security forces, Dawn reported.

According to the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan South, the response came after a suicide attacker blew himself up at the main gate of the FC headquarters in Nokkundi.

The banned TTP group, referred to by the Pakistani state as Fitna-al-Khawarij, claimed responsibility for the attack. Security forces said they quickly retaliated and killed three militants.

Dawn reported that six armed attackers had entered the FC headquarters after the initial blast. A clearance operation was still underway.

A checkpost in the Gurmakan area of Panjgur district was also attacked, Dawn reported.

Since TTP ended its ceasefire with the Pakistan government in November 2022, militant activity has intensified, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

On Saturday, seven blasts struck Quetta and Dera Murad Jamali, including an explosion that damaged railway tracks and halted train services.

Meanwhile, a report released by Paank—an organisation documenting enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings—outlined alarming human rights abuses in Balochistan.

The report, as cited by The Balochistan Post, described “systematic state-sponsored violence” involving widespread abductions, torture, and killings carried out by Pakistani security institutions and allied militias.

Paank recorded 87 enforced disappearances in October, mostly in Kech, Panjgur, Khuzdar, and Dera Bugti. Victims were allegedly taken from homes, roads, and markets during military operations.

Eighteen released detainees described torture, including beatings, electrocution, and solitary confinement, which Paank called evidence of a “structured torture system.”

The report also confirmed 20 extrajudicial killings, many involving individuals previously reported missing. One victim, Jahanzaib Baloch, was abducted in late September and found mutilated in Lasbela on October 1.