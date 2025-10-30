Pakistan Security Forces Kill 18 Terrorists In Balochistan Province

Quetta: Pakistan security forces killed eighteen terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBO) in restive Balochistan province, the army said on Thursday. In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced that two separate intelligence-based operations were conducted in the Chiltan mountain range of Quetta district and Buleda in Kech district on Wednesday night.

Terrorists exchanged fire after being engaged by security forces at their hideouts, the statement said.

"After an intense fire exchange, 14 terrorists were killed in Chiltan and another four in Kech," the ISPR statement said.

"Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists," the ISPR said.

Operations to eliminate remaining terrorists in the area were also conducted, the ISPR release said.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari, on social media, praised security forces for eliminating 18 terrorists.

The operation was a reflection of security forces' determination to eradicate terrorism, he said in a post on social media.