Pakistan Ranks First On Global Terrorism Index As Deaths Surge To Highest Since 2013

Islamabad [Pakistan]: Pakistan has been ranked number one on the Global Terrorism Index for the first time, following a 6 per cent increase in terrorism-related fatalities during 2025.

According to the Global Terrorism Index 2026, published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), the country recorded 1,139 deaths last year, highlighting a deteriorating security landscape. The comprehensive report, which assesses the impact of terrorism across 163 countries, noted that Pakistan's "strained" relations with its neighbours, particularly Afghanistan, alongside escalating violence from the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), have created "significant security" risks.

The findings reveal that "deaths from terrorism in Pakistan are now at its highest level since 2013, with the country recording 1,139 terrorism deaths and 1,045 incidents in 2025. " The TTP has solidified its position as the "deadliest" terror group within the country and the third deadliest on a global scale.

The IEP data shows that "TTP attacks constitute over 67pc of total attacks in Pakistan since 2009, and it is responsible for five times as many attacks in Pakistan as the second most active group, the BLA." Notably, the TTP was the only organisation among the world's four deadliest groups to see an increase in its operational activity over the past year.

The group's lethality surged in 2025, with incidents rising by 24 per cent to 595 attacks. These strikes were concentrated primarily within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa near the Afghan border, resulting in 637 deaths, the highest figure since 2011. The report identified the group's most significant operation in 2025 as "an armed attack targeting military forces, resulting in the death of 21 people."

According to the IEP, the resurgence of the Afghan Taliban in Kabul has "profoundly impacted Pakistan's security and stability." The report asserts that this geopolitical shift "provided the TTP with the means and motivation to significantly expand their geographic reach and operational efficiency, resulting in a considerable rise in violent extremism in the region."While the total number of attacks saw a slight decline, 2025 marked the "sixth consecutive year" of rising terrorism deaths in Pakistan.

Furthermore, the country experienced a massive spike in hostage-taking, with the number of victims jumping from 101 in 2024 to 655 in 2025. This surge was largely driven by the Jaffar Express attack, where 442 individuals were taken hostage.

The internal security vacuum is most evident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, which collectively accounted for "over 74pc of terrorist attacks and 67pc of deaths in Pakistan in 2025." On the global stage, Pakistan now sits alongside Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Niger, and the Democratic Republic of Congo as one of five nations where nearly 70 per cent of all global terrorism deaths occur. This latest ranking follows a second-place finish in 2025, confirming a steady and violent decline in the country's stability.