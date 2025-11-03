Pakistan: Punjab Extends Ban on Gatherings, Section 144 Enforced

Islamabad: The Punjab government has extended the enforcement of Section 144 across the province for another week, until November 8, according to ARY News, which cited an official notification issued by the Punjab Home Department.

The extension came after a review of updated threat assessments from law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Authorities reportedly concluded that continuing restrictions were necessary to prevent potential law and order disturbances, sectarian tensions, and other unlawful activities, thereby ensuring public safety and protecting both public and private property.

ARY News reported, "Under the order, a ban remains in place on public gatherings, processions, sit-ins, the carrying of weapons, use of loudspeakers, and distribution of provocative material."

The report further noted that the emergency measure was first imposed on October 8 for ten days and has now been extended three times due to persisting security concerns.

In a related development, ARY News added, "Earlier, the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has unanimously approved declaring Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) a proscribed organisation under the Anti-Terrorism Act, according to the official statement issued after the meeting."

According to the channel, the Interior Ministry presented a summary in the cabinet meeting on Punjab's request, outlining TLP's repeated involvement in violent and extremist activities across the country. Senior Punjab government officials also joined the session through video link.

The briefing highlighted that since its formation in 2016, TLP has been linked to widespread violent protests and acts of terror in several parts of Pakistan. The cabinet was informed that the group's demonstrations had endangered public safety, disrupted order, and led to the deaths of both civilians and security personnel.

The federal statement recalled that TLP had been banned earlier in 2021 but was reinstated six months later after pledging to renounce violence — an assurance that officials say was repeatedly violated.

The renewed proscription, analysts say, underscores Islamabad's continuing struggle to contain extremist outfits that exploit street power and religious sentiment.