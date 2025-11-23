Pakistan Condoles IAF Pilot’s Death

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has offered condolences to the Indian Air Force and the family of the pilot who died in a crash during the Dubai Air Show, saying rivalry with the neighbouring country belongs “to the skies only.”

A Tejas fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in a ball of fire on Friday during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show killing the lone pilot, Wg Cdr Namansh Syal.

“Pakistan Strategic Forum on the behalf of the whole nation offers sincere deep condolences to the Indian Air Force & to the family of the pilot of the Indian Air Force HAL LCA Tejas that crashed today at the Dubai Air Show 2025,” Asif said in an overnight message on X.