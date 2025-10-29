 Top
Pakistan-Afghanistan Peace Talks Failed

29 Oct 2025 6:53 AM IST

Regrettably, the Afghan side gave no assurances, kept deviating from the core issue and resorted to blame game, deflection and ruses, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said

A Taliban security personnel stands guard as deported Afghan refugees from Pakistan arrive at the zero-point border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan, in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province (Sanaullah SEIAM / AFP)

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: Pakistan said Wednesday negotiations for a lasting truce with Afghanistan had "failed to bring about a workable solution", warning it would take steps to protect its people.

"Regrettably, the Afghan side gave no assurances, kept deviating from the core issue and resorted to blame game, deflection and ruses," Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on X after four days of talks in Istanbul, brokered by Qatar and Turkey.
"The dialogue thus failed to bring about any workable solution."


