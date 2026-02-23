Pak Balloons With Foreign Currency Notes Recovered In J-K's Akhnoor

Jammu: Two balloons with a Pakistani Rs 5,000 currency note and a US dollar attached to them were recovered from a forward village in the Akhnoor sector near Jammu on Monday, officials said.The aeroplane-shaped white and red balloons were found stuck on a tree at Gunara village in the Khour border belt, they said.

The balloons, also carrying a Pakistani mobile number and a QR code, appeared to have drifted to this side of the International Border from the Pakistan side, the officials said.

While balloons landing from Pakistan is a routine occurrence in the border belts, this is the first time that foreign currency notes were found attached to them.

On Sunday, the BSF seized 16 red balloons that had crossed over from the Pakistan side and landed in the fields in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district, the officials said.

On Sunday evening, a rusted grenade was found in the Dharyalla forest area in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, they added.