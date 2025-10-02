Outrage in Pakistan After Police Storm Islamabad Press Club, Assault Journalists

Islamabad [Pakistan]: Strong condemnation erupted after Islamabad police stormed the National Press Club and allegedly assaulted journalists, while protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) entered their fifth consecutive day, intensifying anger against authorities across the region. According to Pakistan media reports the Lawyers Community of POJK were staging a peaceful protest at the Press club when Police attacked them.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) issued a sharp response on social media, writing, "HRCP strongly condemns the raid on the National Press Club and assault on journalists by the Islamabad police. We demand an immediate inquiry and those responsible brought to book."Journalist Zahid Gishkori also questioned how a safe space for media had turned into a target. "Police's brutal attack on Islamabad Press Club raises serious questions how home of journalists becomes unsafe for those who have otherwise no place to protest or at least raise their voice. Journalists bodies must stand united now," he wrote.

Former Pakistan envoy to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, called the incident deplorable and sought accountability. "Deplorable. Who authorized this? Islamabad police storm National Press Club," she posted.Earlier, protests in Muzaffarabad, the capital of PoJK, drew thousands for the funeral of three young men allegedly martyred by Pakistani forces. Social media user Nadeem wrote, "The funeral prayers of three young men martyred by Pakistani forces have been offered, with thousands of people attending the funeral prayers."

He further accused authorities of double standards during the ongoing agitation. "The Jammu Kashmir Joint People's Action Committee's march is peaceful, but... Pakistani forces [are] committing atrocities and oppression on unarmed citizens and martyring them," Nadeem said.The protests, spearheaded by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), centre around a 38-point charter of demands, including political reforms, subsidised wheat flour, reduced electricity tariffs, free education and health facilities, and the end of perks for government officials.Anger has mounted after the government's decision to abolish 12 legislative seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees settled in Pakistan. Shops, markets and transport services have been shut across districts of PoJK, with large caravans breaking through blockades to reach Muzaffarabad despite an indefinite lockdown and internet blackout.Prominent voices amplified the unrest online.

PTI leader Syeda Zahr posted, "A sea of people from Rawalakot has set out towards Muzaffarabad." Chaudhry Muddasar Raza Machhiana, Coordinator to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, praised demonstrators, writing, "Salam to the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) who know how to claim their rights."Neelum Valley Public Action Committee leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir accused the government of using force to silence citizens. "This government has turned into a demon... They want to silence us by shutting down the media, deploying forces, and firing on us," he said in a viral video.

Violent clashes have already claimed more than half a dozen lives and left several seriously injured in the past three days, according to sources. In Dudyal, Mirpur, the Action Committee announced that the body of one protester would not be buried until the administration concedes to their demands. As the demonstrations escalate, security forces have been deployed across PoJK, clearing bridges to block protest marches. Despite the clampdown, the agitation shows no sign of slowing, with protesters vowing to continue until their demands are met.