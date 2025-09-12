Nepal Eases Visa, Exit Rules For Stranded Foreign Nationals

Kathmandu: Nepal authorities have announced temporary measures to facilitate foreign nationals stranded in the country due to the ongoing curfew in the Kathmandu Valley. According to Immigration officials, international travellers whose visas were valid through September 8 can now obtain exit permits and regularise their visas without paying additional fees, The Himalayan Times reported on Friday. The facility will be available both at immigration offices and at departure points.

Authorities have also put in place arrangements for visa transfers in cases where visitors lost their passports during the disturbances.

Travellers carrying emergency passports or other travel documents issued by their respective embassies will have their visas transferred to the new documents under existing rules, ensuring a smooth departure from Nepal, the officials said.

A prohibitory order is in place in Kathmandu from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. A curfew order will come into effect from 7:00 pm Friday to 6:00 am Saturday and remain in place throughout the night.