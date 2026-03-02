More Than 50 Schools To Close In Districts Bordering Afghanistan After Drone Attack In Pakistan NW

Islamabad: Over 50 educational institutions in the districts bordering Afghanistan were shut on Monday following a drone attack on a school in northwest Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said. The incident occurred in Ghalanai tehsil of Mohmand district after an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed into the building of Governor Model High School.

Mohmand Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yasir Hassan confirmed the incident and said that security forces were "attempting to shoot down" another drone that was detected in the airspace.

UAV debris was also found in the school's veranda; no casualties were reported, and the incident did not cause significant structural damage.

The security in and around the compound was immediately tightened, and the area was cordoned off for inspection.

Following the incidents, at least 54 government schools in Mohmand district were closed, according to an official notification issued from the office of the DC. They included one school in Ghalanai, 33 in Baizai, 10 in Safi and two in Khwezai, respectively.

The district administration in North Waziristan closed 33 educational institutions located in sensitive border areas, including 16 girls' schools.

"Students' safety is our top priority. Given the current circumstances, the temporary suspension of academic activities was unavoidable," a senior district official said.

"Parents are requested to cooperate with the administration and restrict unnecessary movement of their children," he added.

Following the development, the authorities in Bajaur tribal district announced that 39 government schools in various border areas will remain closed until further notice due to the prevailing security situation.

A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Bajaur Shahid Ali Khan issued a notification stating that schools located in different areas along the Afghanistan border would be closed.