8 Killed in Pro-Iran Protest at US Consulate in Pakistan's Karachi

KARACHI: At least eight people were killed during pro-Iran protests at the United States consulate in the Pakistan megacity of Karachi on Sunday, a rescue service spokesman told AFP.

"We have moved at least eight dead bodies to Karachi's civil hospitals, while 20 others were injured in the consulate incident," said Muhammad Amin, a spokesman for the Edhi Foundation rescue service, adding most had bullet wounds.

Hundreds of pro-Iranian protesters tried to storm the consulate following the US-Israel strikes on Iran, an AFP journalist saw.

A crowd of young people climbed over the main gate and gained access to the driveway of the consular building, smashing some windows.

Police fired tear gas at the protesters who dispersed, the AFP journalist saw.

Videos on social media showed youngsters smashing the windows of the main building of the consulate as the American flag could be seen flying over the compound, whose perimeter is topped with barbed wire.

"We need to remain united. No power can stop us," a young protester could be heard saying.

"We are setting the American consulate in Karachi on fire. God willing, we are avenging the killing of our leader," another protester said as he filmed others trying to start a blaze.

Thousands of people are also taking to the streets in the eastern city of Lahore and in northern Skardu, with a demonstration expected in the afternoon near the diplomatic enclave housing the US embassy in Islamabad.