Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off North Indonesia: USGS

JAKARTA: A 6.0 magnitude quake struck off Indonesia's remote northern Talaud islands on Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The tremor struck at a depth of 99 kilometres (61 miles), some 90 kilometres southeast of Sarangani province on the Philippine island of Mindanao.

Harry Sauro, a provincial disaster official, told AFP the quake was only "slightly felt" and there were no reports of damage or injuries.

Earthquakes are a near-daily occurrence in the Philippines, which with Indonesia and other neighbours is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said there was no threat of a tsunami.

A magnitude-9.1 quake struck Indonesia's westernmost Aceh province in 2004, causing a tsunami and killing more than 170,000 people in Indonesia.