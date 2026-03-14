Indian Oil Corporation's Sri Lanka Operation Will Maintain Fuel Line, Provide Energy Security: Official

Colombo: A top official of the Lanka Indian Oil Corporation, the company's Sri Lanka operation, on Saturday assured continued fuel supplies amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.The statement from Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) comes after Sri Lanka's foreign minister, Vijitha Herath, expressed confidence that the request to his Indian counterpart, Dr S. Jaishankar, would help sustain island nations' energy supply chain.

Herath discussed the matter with Jaishankar during his official visit to India on March 6.

Addressing a gathering of management students here on Saturday, K Raghu, the managing director of LIOC, said, "As the Managing Director of Lanka IOC, I only want to tell the people that you are all in safe hands."

"We will maintain the fuel line and provide energy security to the country, which is very important," Raghu added.

"I will not say the situation is very rosy, but I will definitely assure you that you are all in safe hands, he said, adding that the companies and the government are doing their best.

Raghu also assured that LIOC will continue to fuel the progress of the country.

LIOC also assisted the Sri Lankan people when the country was hit by an unprecedented economic crisis in mid-2022, and the people were forced to wait in long queues at fuel stations.

Currently, LIOC operates 200 fuel stations throughout Sri Lanka and enjoys a 20 per cent share of the market. They first came in 2003 under a 20-year contract, which has again been renewed in 2023.