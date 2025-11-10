5 Indians Abducted in Mali

Bamako: Five Indian nationals were abducted in Mali last week in an "unfortunate incident", the Indian mission here has said. The kidnapping took place on November 6 in the West African nation, the Indian embassy said in an X post on Sunday.

"The Embassy is aware of the unfortunate incident of kidnapping of five of our nationals in Mali on 6 Nov 2025," it said.

The embassy has been "working closely with the authorities and the company concerned to secure their safe release as quickly as possible," it added.