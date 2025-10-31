India, US Ink 10-Year Defence Pact

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh and US secretary of war Pete Hegseth on Friday signed a 10-year framework agreement for the US-India “major defence partnership” for deeper military, technological and strategic cooperation. Mr Singh met Mr Hegseth on the sidelines of the 12th Asean defence ministers’ meeting “plus” (ADMM-Plus) in Kuala Lumpur.

Mr Hegseth said that India was a priority country for the US in defence cooperation and they were committed to work closely with India to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region. This was the first meeting between the two after Operation Sindoor and comes at a time when relations between the two nations have come under severe strain as the US imposed high tariffs on India over the import of oil from Russia.



In fact, before bilateral relations nosedived, Mr Hegseth had in a telephonic conversation on July 1 invited Mr Singh to the US for an in-person meeting to take the defence partnership forward.

The agreement, signed in the presence of senior officials from both sides, establishes a long-term roadmap focused on military collaboration, capacity enhancement, and joint projects across the Indo-Pacific region.



“It is a signal of our growing strategic convergence and will herald a new decade of partnership. Defence will remain as the major pillar of our bilateral relations. Our partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open and rules-bound Indo-Pacific region,” said Mr Singh in a post on X.



In a post, Mr Hegseth stated that the framework advances the bilateral defence partnership, a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence. “We are enhancing our coordination, info sharing, and tech cooperation. Our defence ties have never been stronger,” he wrote.

The meeting on Friday in Kuala Lumpur was described as “constructive” and the delegation-level talks were followed by a one-to-one meeting. The two ministers appreciated the continuing momentum in bilateral defence cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to further build on the mutually beneficial partnership across all its pillars. They reviewed all ongoing defence issues and the challenges that persist and deliberated upon the ongoing defence industry and technology collaborations.

“At a time of increasing geopolitical uncertainties, both leaders agreed to work together to address challenges,” said the defence ministry in a statement.

After the meeting, both leaders signed the “framework for the US-India major defence partnership”, which will usher a new era in an already strong defence partnership.

“The 2025 framework marks a new chapter to further transform the partnership over the next 10 years,” the defence ministry said. It is intended to provide a unified vision and policy direction to deepen defence cooperation.