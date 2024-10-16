Ex-Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto pitches for bilateral talks with India

Pakistan People's Party Chairman and former Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday pitched for bilateral talks with India.In a conversation with ARY News, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that both India and Pakistan should hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)."Why be so rigid, both countries must think about having a bilateral talk on the sidelines of the Shanghai Commission Organisation (SCO) Summit. A conversation is necessary, whether today or tomorrow. Even if it is not in the context of the SCO, both countries have to resume bilateral talks sooner or later," Bhutto said while speaking at ARY News.Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has arrived in Pakistan to attend the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Notably, Jaishankar has already denied any possibility of bilateral talks during the SCO.Meanwhile, the former Pak Foreign Minister said that both countries have their opinions on differences but why should we forget that Pakistan and India are the two most-stressed countries due to climate change."Terrorism is also a reality, whether they (India) blame us (Pakistan) and we blame RAW (India's intelligence agency), but the issue exists, so if we engage, we will somehow reach a common point and save precious Indian and Pakistani lives," said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.The PPP chairman said that the future of both countries will not pardon us if we do not engage on issues like climate change.Notably, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari became the first senior leader from the neighbouring country to visit India in almost 12 years when he attended a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Goa last year.In 2011, Pakistan's the then foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar visited India and held talks with her the then counterpart SM Krishna.The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2024 is taking place in Islamabad, Pakistan, on October 15-16. The summit's theme, "Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue; Striving towards a Sustainable Peace and Prosperity," reflects a focus on collaboration and progress.The SCO participants will be represented by the prime ministers of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as the vice president of Iran and the external affairs minister of IndiaKey Agenda includes regional security and counter-terrorism efforts, enhancing connectivity networks for trade and investment, fostering economic cooperation and addressing climate change concerns.Earlier, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement announced the arrival of Jaishankar in Islamabad.In a post on X, the Ministry said, "External Affairs Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, has arrived in Islamabad for the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). He was received by the Director General South Asia Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ilyas Mehmood Nizami, at Nur Khan Airbase."Director General for South Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ilyas Mehmood Nizami, warmly received Jaishankar at Nur Khan Airbase in Islamabad, a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan stated.