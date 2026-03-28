Ex-Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Arrested Over 2025 Gen Z Protests

Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was arrested early Saturday in connection with a culpable homicide case linked to the violent suppression of anti-corruption protests in September 2025 that ultimately led to his removal from office.

Police also detained former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak over his alleged role in the same crackdown, according to reports citing law enforcement officials. The arrests follow recommendations by a high-level investigation panel that examined the violence during the protests, often referred to as the “Gen Z protests.” The panel had advised prosecuting Oli for failing to prevent the deadly use of force against demonstrators.



#WATCH | Visuals from outside of the District Police Range, Kathmandu, where former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been brought after being taken into custody from his residence in Gundu, Bhaktapur, by Nepal Police.



According to the Kathmandu Post, "he has been arrested… pic.twitter.com/RbnLmDv3sk — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2026

The detentions come just a day after Balendra Shah was sworn in as Prime Minister following the country’s first elections since the 2025 uprising that toppled Oli’s government. Authorities said both Oli and Lekhak were taken into custody from their residences in Bhaktapur and could face charges carrying a prison term of up to 10 years if convicted. According to local media reports, the case relates to alleged excessive use of force during the September protests, which had erupted nationwide over corruption concerns and led to significant political upheaval.



