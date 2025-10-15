Dhaka, Bangladesh: Death toll in Bangladesh garment factory fire rises to 16, Fire officials said on Tuesday.

"We have found 16 bodies so far. Most of them have been recovered", Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, Director Fire Service (Operations and Maintenance) told the reporters.

The fire broke out at a garment factory and chemical warehouse in Rupnagar, Dhaka, on Tuesday. Twelve units of the fire service worked to extinguish the fire and bring the blaze under control in the garment section.

"We are using unmanned technology, including drones, in chemical section fire control and rescue operations," he added.

"Most of the people died due to toxic gas inhalation. DNA tests will be conducted to identify the bodies," Chowdhury said.

Garment is Bangladesh's main export sector and there is huge employment in the sector.

Earlier, the death toll stood at nine in the fire at the garment factory. Several people have also been burned in the incident.

Fire Service Director Lieutenant Colonel (Operations and Maintenance) Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury said that nine bodies have been recovered from the second floor of the burning garment factory.

"12 units of the fire service are working to control the fire", he told the reporters without elaborating.

Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence said in its Facebook post, "14/10/2025 Khri: Mirpur chemical fire accident. Time: 11/40 hrs. Time of receiving news: 11/40 hrs. Time to reach the spot: 11/56 hrs. Location of incident: Kasmik Pharma, Shialbari, Roopnagar, Mirpur, Dhaka. In front of UTII University. Distance from the station to the incident site: 2km. Incident: Fire at Garments and Chemical Godown. Operation: 12 units working on fire (/topic/fire). The director gave a press briefing from the accident site. Colonel Mohammad Tajul Islam Choudhary, SGP, PSC. He said, bodies of 9 people have been recovered from the spot. Fire extinguishing, search and rescue operations underway."

The Fire service then added, "14-10-25 hrs: Stay safe from the dangers of chemical accidents, save yourself and others. Watch the video to know the tips to save money and give others the opportunity to see it by sharing it."

On information, seven firefighting units rushed to the spot and were working to bring the blaze under control. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the identities of the victims could not be known immediately, The Dhaka Tribune stated in its report.