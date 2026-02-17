 Top
Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman Sworn in as Prime Minister

17 Feb 2026 3:56 PM IST

The leader was sworn in by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, in a ceremony held outside the parliament building, and broadcast on state television

Tarique Rahman. (AP)

DHAKA: Bangladesh Prime Minster Tarique Rahman was sworn into office on Tuesday to lead the first elected government since a deadly 2024 uprising, facing a daunting list of challenges.

"I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of prime minister of the government in accordance with the law," he said, sworn in by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, in a ceremony held outside the parliament building, and broadcast on state television.

( Source : AFP )
President Mohammed Shahabuddin government duties and responsibilities state television broadcast political stability in Bangladesh Bangladesh parliament building event 
Bangladesh 
AFP
