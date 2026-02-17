Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman Sworn in as Prime Minister
The leader was sworn in by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, in a ceremony held outside the parliament building, and broadcast on state television
DHAKA: Bangladesh Prime Minster Tarique Rahman was sworn into office on Tuesday to lead the first elected government since a deadly 2024 uprising, facing a daunting list of challenges.
"I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of prime minister of the government in accordance with the law," he said, sworn in by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, in a ceremony held outside the parliament building, and broadcast on state television.
