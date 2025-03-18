Bangladesh Slams Gabbard’s Remarks on Religious Persecution

Dhaka has strongly rejected claims made by former U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard regarding the alleged persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh. The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed her statements as “misleading” and “not based on facts.”

Gabbard, during an event in the U.S., alleged that Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh face systematic persecution, including forced conversions and violence. She also linked the issue to growing radicalism in the region.

Bangladesh’s government refuted these allegations, asserting that the country remains committed to secularism and religious harmony. Officials pointed out that the constitution guarantees equal rights for all citizens, regardless of faith. They also highlighted the presence of religious festivals celebrated across communities and government initiatives to protect minority rights.

Foreign Ministry sources stressed that isolated incidents of communal violence should not be generalized to paint an inaccurate picture of Bangladesh. The government further accused certain groups of attempting to distort facts for political gain.

Bangladesh has seen sporadic communal tensions in recent years, but authorities argue that these incidents are swiftly addressed through legal action and law enforcement measures. Dhaka also underscored its historical role in protecting minorities, citing initiatives to uphold their social and political rights.

The remarks by Gabbard have drawn mixed reactions in the U.S. and Bangladesh, with some groups supporting her concerns while others view them as exaggerated. The controversy comes amid Bangladesh’s broader diplomatic efforts to maintain strong international relations, especially with the U.S. and India.