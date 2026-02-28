Afghanistan Open to Talks After Pakistan Airstrikes Major Cities

Kabul: Afghanistan has said it is open to negotiations after Pakistan carried out airstrikes on several major cities, with Islamabad’s defence minister declaring the two countries in “open war” following months of escalating tensions and reciprocal attacks, as reported by Al Jazeera.

On Friday, Pakistan launched strikes on Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, the Taliban stronghold of Kandahar, and other towns. Fighting continued along the border, with both sides reporting significant casualties.

Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have intensified in recent months, with each side accusing the other of retaliatory strikes, raising fears of a broader military conflict in the region.

Islamabad declared “open war” after carrying out airstrikes in parts of Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia, further escalating hostilities between the neighbouring countries.

In a post on X, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued a strong statement, accusing the Taliban-led administration of harbouring militants and exporting terrorism following the withdrawal of NATO forces. He said Pakistan had lost patience and described the situation as an “open war.”

Earlier, Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Afghanistan carried out drone attacks on Abbottabad, Swabi and Nowshera, according to Tolo News. He added that anti-drone systems intercepted the drones and that no casualties were reported.