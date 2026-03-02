Afghanistan Hits Key Pak Military Bases, Nur Khan Among Targets

Kabul: Amid escalating cross-border tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the Ministry of National Defense of the Islamic Emirate announced that it had carried out airstrikes on major military installations in Pakistan, including the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi. The action was described as a response to Pakistani air raids on Afghan territory.

In a post on X, the Afghan Defence Ministry said the Afghan Air Force conducted “effective airstrikes” targeting key Pakistani military facilities.

According to the statement, the strikes targeted Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, the 12th Brigade base in Quetta, Balochistan, and the Khoizai camp in the Mohmand Agency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with other military sites housing important facilities and centres.

“The Air Force of the National Defense Ministry today once again carried out effective airstrikes on important military bases in Pakistan. These strikes included Nur Khan Base in Rawalpindi, the 12th Brigade base in Quetta, Balochistan, and the Khoizai camp in the Mohmand Agency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and some other military sites in Pakistan that house important military facilities and centers. These attacks resulted in significant damage to these targets,” the post read.

Notably, the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi’s Chaklala area had also suffered significant damage in May last year following India’s coordinated strikes on key military installations in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation by the Indian Armed Forces.

Operation Sindoor was initiated in the early hours of May 7 in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Satellite images captured by Maxar Technologies on May 13 showed substantial damage to multiple Pakistani airbases, including Nur Khan Air Base. The images indicated damage at four airbases: Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi, PAF Base Mushaf in Sargodha, Bholari Air Base, and PAF Base Shahbaz in Jacobabad.

Comparative satellite images taken on April 25, 2025, and May 10, 2025, confirmed visible damage to facilities at Nur Khan Air Base.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Defence Ministry stated that its latest operation was launched in retaliation for airstrikes allegedly carried out by the Pakistani army on Kabul, Bagram and other areas “last night and today.”

“According to preliminary information, these attacks have resulted in significant damage to the mentioned targets. This operation was carried out in response to the airstrikes launched by the Pakistani army, which targeted Kabul, Bagram, and some other areas last night and today,” the statement said.

Warning against further escalation, the ministry added that any violation of Afghan airspace or “lack of respect by the evil parties in Pakistan” would be met with a strong response.

The reported cross-border strikes mark a sharp escalation in tensions between the two neighbouring countries.