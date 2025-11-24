Afghan Returnees From Pakistan Face Shelter, Winter Aid Challenges

Kabul: Afghan migrants returning from Pakistan are facing severe hardships as winter sets in, struggling to meet basic needs such as shelter, food, and identification documents, according to interviews with returnees, Tolo News reported.

Abdul Baqi, one of the returnees, said, "Our main problem is that we have no shelter. When we return to the country, we don't know where to go. We ask the Islamic Emirate to address our situation."

Another returnee, Abdul Bari, highlighted the widespread plight of migrants, stating that most people are homeless, spending their days on the streets and along the roads.

Several returnees pointed to difficulties in obtaining electronic ID cards, or tazkiras, as another pressing concern, according to Tolo News.

Abdul Malik, a returnee, explained that local authorities ask them to apply for tazkiras in their home provinces. “If the government provides us with IDs, it will be very useful,” he said.

Another returnee from Pakistan, Abdul Qahar, stressed the need for essential support, including tents and shelter.

In response, the National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) said it has launched special programs across various provinces to facilitate the distribution of electronic ID cards and register returning migrants. NSIA spokesman Mohammad Halim Rafi said provincial offices have been instructed to prioritise services for citizens returning from Iran and Pakistan.

Previously, Afghan migrants reported increased mistreatment in Pakistan amid heightened tensions between Kabul and Islamabad. With their forced return, addressing their basic needs has become a major social and humanitarian challenge.