search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Landslide win for Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh; Oppn rejects 'farcical' polls

PTI
Published Dec 31, 2018, 11:22 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2018, 12:26 pm IST
The ruling Awami League-led coalition has won over 267 seats in the 300-member House, according to Election Commission.
EC confirmed the complete result of the constituency in southwestern Gopalganj from where Sheikh Hasina won, bagging 2,29,539 votes, while her BNP opponent got only 123 votes. (Photo: AP)
 EC confirmed the complete result of the constituency in southwestern Gopalganj from where Sheikh Hasina won, bagging 2,29,539 votes, while her BNP opponent got only 123 votes. (Photo: AP)

Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's alliance has won the parliamentary vote with a thumping majority, officials said on Monday, even as the main opposition rejected the "farcical" elections which claimed 18 lives and left over 200 injured, making it one of the deadliest polls in the country.

The ruling Awami League-led coalition has won over 267 seats in the 300-member House, according to the Election Commission (EC). The opposition National Unity Front (UNF) led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) - which has been out of power for 12 years and had boycotted the 10th general elections in 2014 - managed to secure only eight seats, media reports said.

 

The opposition Oikya Front demanded that the EC immediately scrap the "farcical election" and hold a fresh one under a non-partisan interim government. Front chief and veteran lawyer Kamal Hossain called the polls a "farce", citing widespread polling frauds, bdnews24.com reported.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who steered the party in the absence of imprisoned former prime minister Khaleda Zia, described the polls as a "cruel farce". He said the elections proved that free and fair polls were not possible under a partisan government.

The EC confirmed the complete result of the constituency in southwestern Gopalganj from where Hasina won, bagging 2,29,539 votes, while her BNP opponent got only 123 votes.

The National Unity Front (NUF) is a coalition of parties, including BNP, Gono Forum, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-JSD, Nagorik Oikya Front and Krishak Sramik Janata League.

Rejecting the polls, Hossain said, "We have reports that fraudulence took place in almost all centres".

While Hasina was seeking re-election for the fourth term as the prime minister, her chief rival Zia, who is reportedly partially paralysed, faces an uncertain future in a Dhaka jail.

The EC said they have received over a hundred complaints from candidates throughout the country amid reports of violence. At least 18 people, including a member of a security agency, have been killed and more than 200 others injured in poll-related violence, making it one of the deadliest polls in the country, the Daily Star reported.

Reports said most of the dead were ruling party activists, while others were workers of the BNP or its allies.

Over 600,000 security personnel including several thousand soldiers and paramilitary border guards were deployed across the nation for the election in which 10.41 crore people were eligible to vote.

...
Tags: sheikh hasina, bangladesh elections
Location: Bangladesh, Dhaka




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s iPhone XS Max allegedly catches fire in man’s pocket

Josh Hillard, who lives in Ohio, claimed that he felt his iPhone turning hot in his pants, which he kept in his back pocket. A while later, he witnessed thick smoke coming out from the phone. At the time of the incident, he was on a lunch break in a break room with a colleague. And when he noticed the smoke, he ran outside, took his pants off and another company colleague used a fire extinguisher to put out the flame. (Photo: Josh Hillard / iDrop News)
 

He sold his kidney for an iPhone 4, now is bed-ridden for life

However, the trade-off was a good deal after all. Wang learned that his surgery was not a successful one and has now ended up placing him in bed for the rest of his life. (Photo: Orientaldaily)
 

Top 10 most popular cars under Rs 10 lakh that went on sale in 2018

Here’s a list of top ten most popular cars in terms of sales numbers priced under Rs 10 lakh that were launched in India this year.
 

Top flagship smartphones from 2018

From the iPhone XS to the Vivo NEX; the top smartphones launched this year!
 

Watch: Heard of a temporary captain? Pant gives Tim Paine a taste of his own medicine

Pant was heard asking Mayank, who was standing at silly point, "We got a special guest today. Have you ever heard of a temporary captain, ever, Mayank?" (Photo: AP)
 

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

A camera on board the New Horizons spacecraft is currently zooming in on Ultima Thule, so scientists can get a better sense of its shape and configuration -- whether it is one object or several.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Voting ends in Bangladesh election; 12 killed in poll-related violence

A Bangladeshi polling official helps a woman to place her finger on a biometric reader for verification before casting her vote at a polling station in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

2 killed in clashes as Bangladesh votes, Sheikh Hasina likely to win 4th term

Bangladeshi security personnel stand guard as women line up to cast their votes outside a polling station in Dhaka on Dec 30. (Photo: AP)

Voting begins in Bangladesh election, Sheikh Hasina seeks fourth term as PM

'People will cast their vote for Awami League to ensure the win of pro-Liberation forces,' Hasina said. (Photo: File | AP)

Bangladesh deploys 6 lakh security forces ahead of elections today

The Awami League and BNP are leading their own alliances in the country's 11th parliamentary polls since independence in 1971. (Representational Image)

Sri Lanka President names new cabinet to end political crisis

Members of the Sri Lanka parliament during a parliament session in Colombo. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham