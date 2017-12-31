search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Can ‘friends in royal family’ bail Sharif out? Ousted PM arrives in Saudi

PTI
Published Dec 31, 2017, 1:32 pm IST
Updated Dec 31, 2017, 1:32 pm IST
The Sharif family is facing three corruption cases linked to the Panama Papers scandal.
Opposition parties say that since the Sharif family is facing multiple cases in courts and political challenges it needs its friends in the Saudi royal family to reach a deal with the establishment in Pakistan. (Photo: File)
 Opposition parties say that since the Sharif family is facing multiple cases in courts and political challenges it needs its friends in the Saudi royal family to reach a deal with the establishment in Pakistan. (Photo: File)

Lahore: Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who left the country on Saturday amid reports of a "deal" between the embattled Sharif family and the powerful military establishment, has arrived in Saudi Arabia.

Mr Sharif left for Riyadh on a Saudi Airlines flight Saturday evening. He is scheduled to meet King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to discuss what the ruling PML-N said are "important matters".

 

Mr Sharif, 67, had to step down as chief of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after he was disqualified as prime minister by the Supreme Court on July 28 in the Panama Papers scandal.

The Sharif family is facing three corruption cases linked to the scandal.

The political future of Mr Sharif, who leads the country's most powerful political family and his party, has been hanging in the balance since then. If convicted, he can be jailed.

Mr Sharif's family alleges that the cases are politically motivated.

His younger brother, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif is already in Saudi Arabia on an "official visit". The Saudi government had sent a special plane for Shahbaz's travel to the kingdom last Wednesday. He is believed to have prepared the ground for the visit of his elder brother.

Opposition parties say that since the Sharif family is facing multiple cases in courts and political challenges it needs its friends in the Saudi royal family to reach a deal with the establishment in Pakistan.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah objected to the Sharifs' Saudi visit.

"It looks like the matter is towards seeking forgiveness and that a National Reconciliation Order (deal) may be on the horizon. If such a situation arises, I think we will have to shut our courts and go home," he said.

"I feel sorry to see that foreigners are being involved in local matters. If Saudi Arabia intervenes for reconciliation between the Sharifs and the establishment it will be shameful that Pakistan, a nuclear power, cannot make its own decisions," Mr Shah said.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief and cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan said his party would launch a movement if the Sharifs were given any relief.

"If the Sharifs are given any relief after a deal we will be on the roads," he said.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif rejected the opposition's charges, arguing that the Sharifs had spent eight long years in exile in Saudi Arabia and enjoyed good relations with the royal family.

Saudi Arabia had brokered a deal with former army chief General Pervez Musharraf in 2000 to provide safe passage to the Sharif family to live in exile in the kingdom after Musharraf had toppled Mr Sharif's government in 1999.

Tags: nawaz sharif, muhammad bin salman, pml-n, panama papers scandal
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rajinikanth announces 2.0 release date, no clash with Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun films

Stills/posters from 'Bharath Ane Nenu', '2.0' and 'Naa Peru Surya.'
 

Mohammad Hafeez's selfie with 'The Wall' Rahul Dravid leaves Pakistani fans in awe

Pakistan fans also joined Mohammad Hafeez and praised the former India batsman. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Special care’ on the cards for newlyweds Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma in South Africa

Virat Kohli, accompanied by Anushka Sharma, and the Indian cricket team left for South Africa a day after the couple’s wedding reception in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple’s first PC OS ‘Lisa’ to be released soon

The computer measured roughly the size of a Window AC and was powered by a 5MHz Motorola 68000 CPU, 1MB RAM and a 5MB hard disk. (Photo: mac-history.net)
 

Sunburn stage divided into Your V/S mine by DJ Snake, Kyzo

DJ Snake got his fans roaring and convinced Kyzo to get his supporters to cheer as well.
 

When Priyanka 'smacked' Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty played a part in it

Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra had worked together in 'Dostana' and 'Agneepath.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Whodunnit? Saeed’s top aide accuses ISI for humiliating Jadhav’s family

Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan, Pakistan, over charges of alleged involvement in espionage and subversive activities for India’s intelligence agency RAW. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Pakistan to set up 1.51 billion hydropower project in PoK

Hydropower contributes about 16 per cent of global electricity and Pakistan has 28 per cent hydropower in its energy mix, the daily said citing official documents. (Photo: File/Representational)

Pak ‘regrets’ India denying visas to 200 pilgrims for Nizamuddin’s Urs

The statement said that besides being violative of the bilateral Protocol, and the basic human right to religious freedom. (Photo: File/Representational)

India should 'strictly control' its troops at border: Chinese military

The standoff ended on August 28 following a mutual agreement under which China stopped the construction of the road and India withdrew its troops. (Photo: File/Representational)

IS suicide blasts in Kabul targeting Shiites kills 40, dozen injured

Visibly distressed relatives searching for their loved ones inside the medical facility slapped their heads in fury as they cried and cursed the government for seemingly being unable to end the regular carnage on their streets. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham