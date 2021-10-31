World Neighbours 31 Oct 2021 Taliban supreme lead ...
World, Neighbours

Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance

AFP
Published Oct 31, 2021, 1:40 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2021, 1:40 pm IST
Akhundzada has been the spiritual chief of the Islamist movement since 2016 but has remained a reclusive figure
Haibatullah Akhundzada (AFP)
 Haibatullah Akhundzada (AFP)

Kabul: Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada addressed supporters in the southern city of Kandahar, officials announced Sunday, his first public appearance since taking control of the group in 2016.

Akhundzada has been the spiritual chief of the Islamist movement since 2016 but has remained a reclusive figure, even after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan.

 

His low profile has fed speculation about his role in the new Taliban government, formed after the group took control of Kabul in mid-August -- and even rumours of his death.

On Saturday, he visited the Darul Uloom Hakimah madrassa to "speak to his brave soldiers and disciples", according to the introduction to an audio recording circulated by Taliban social media accounts.

"May God reward the oppressed people of Afghanistan who fought the infidels and the oppressors for 20 years," Akhundzada said, in the recording. "My intention here is to pray for you and you pray for me".

 

In the 10-minute recording, he prays for the Taliban martyrs, wounded fighters and the success of officials involved in the "big test" of rebuilding what they call the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

"Let's pray that we come out of this big test successfully. May Allah help us stay strong," he said.

There was tight security at the event and no photographs or video have emerged.

Akhundzada is referred to as "Amirul Momineen", commander of the faithful, the rank conferred on the late Taliban founder Mullah Omar by his supporters.

 

Akhundzada is thought to have been selected to serve more as a spiritual figurehead than a military commander, but his unusually public statements will fuel speculation that he now plans to take a more central role in leading the new government.

Unifying figure

Akhundzada rose from low-profile religious figure to leader of the Taliban in a swift transition of power after a 2016 US drone strike killed his predecessor, Mullah Akhtar Mansour.

After being appointed leader, he secured the backing of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, who showered the cleric with praise -- calling him "the emir of the faithful".

 

This endorsement by Osama bin Laden's heir helped seal his jihadist credentials with the Taliban's long-time allies.

Akhundzada was tasked with unifying a Taliban movement that briefly fractured during the bitter power struggle after Akhtar's assassination, and the revelation that the leadership had hidden the death of their founder Mullah Omar for years.

His public profile has largely been limited to the release of messages during Islamic holidays, and Akhundzada is believed to spend most of his time in Kandahar, the main city in the Taliban's southern Afghan heartland.

 

His last message was on September 7, when he told the newly appointed Taliban government in Kabul to uphold sharia law as they govern Afghanistan.

Last week, Mullah Yussef Wafa, the Taliban governor of Kandahar and a close ally of Akhundzada, told AFP he was in regular contact with his mysterious chief.

"We have regular meetings with him about the control of the situation in Afghanistan and how to make a good government," he said in an interview.

"As he is our teacher, and everyone's teacher, we are trying to learn something from him," he added.

 

"He gives advice to every leader of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and we are following his rules, advice, and if we have a progressive government in the future it's because of his advice."

...
Tags: haibatullah akhundzada, afghan taliban chief, taliban regime
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul


Latest From World

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Rome-Fiumicino International Airport to attend the G-20 leaders meeting, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Rome. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Biden, Pope Francis to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican

The resurgence prompted officials this week to lock down Lanzhou city -- with a population of over four million -- and Ejin in the Inner Mongolia region. (Representational image: AFP)

Third Chinese city placed under COVID lockdown

The figure doesn't include the indirect costs of burning oil, coal and gas, such as the harm fossil fuel emissions do to the environment and human health. (AFP Photo)

'Save your species': UN uses dinosaur in fossil fuel message

Women gathered at the gates of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in Kabul, Khaama Press News Agency reported. (ANI Photo)

Women protest in Kabul over closure of schools for girls in Afghanistan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Taliban leaders meet with UK, Iran delegations amid economic woes

Administrative Office of the President, Taliban social media account, Sir Simon Gass, the British Prime Minister's high representative for Afghan transition, right, meets with Deputy prime minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (AP)

China reports 43 new Covid cases on October 21, vs 21 a day earlier

A man and a child wears masks as they visit Tiananmen Gate in Beijing. (Photo: AP)

UAE to accept Indian passport holders with 14-day rider

Approval of tourist visas for Indian passport holders, who have not been in the country in the last fortnight, comes as the UAE is slowly opening up its arrivals. (AFP)

Third Chinese city placed under COVID lockdown

The resurgence prompted officials this week to lock down Lanzhou city -- with a population of over four million -- and Ejin in the Inner Mongolia region. (Representational image: AFP)

FATF says Pakistan will remain on its 'grey list'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (AFP file Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->